Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference Still On For July 25th, 2020 in Gatlinburg
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference set to return to the Gatlinburg Convention Center on July 25, 2020 with a revised, all-star lineup of ‘Squatch expertsGATLINBUG, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are countless theories surrounding the legendary Bigfoot. Is it a bipedal member of the ape family? The “missing link?” An alien? Surrender to the call of the wild and decide for yourself at the second annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on July 25, 2020.
This highly anticipated event attracts Bigfoot enthusiasts, experts, and even skeptics to discuss the possibility of and legend surrounding this elusive cryptid.
“This is genuinely a fun, unique sanctuary for anything and everything Sasquatch,” Beaty said. “Based on last year’s success, and despite the current issues, we are expecting an even bigger turnout this year, so I can’t stress how important it is to get your tickets in advance.
Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference has an all-star lineup of speakers ready to interact with fans and discuss their experiences and findings. These include James “Bobo” Fay, Lyle Blackburn, Amy Bue, Adam Davies, Ken Gerhard, and The Ohio Night Stalkers (Mike Miller & Michael Feltner).
The world has gotten a bit more complex since this conference was originally planned. But the revised and slightly transformed version of the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference is set to go on July 25th, 2020. One big change for this year is in the move from the 17,000 ft2 Tennessee Ballroom to the 67,000 ft2 Grand Hall. This allows us to double space the rows and allow for extra spacing between groups. It also ensures that we will be well under 50% occupancy against the space’s capacity.
Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets at GatherUpEvents.com. The tickets for this event range from $25 to $50. VIP seating includes assigned seating and early admission seating only. Additional events like the VIP dinner and hike are not included in the ticket price.
The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference is held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center located at 234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
