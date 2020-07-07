Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PIPE WORK AND TURN LANE CONSTRUCTION IN BUTTE COUNTY

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Contact: Jim Dorfschmidt, 605-892-2872  

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – During the week of July 6, crews will begin construction of a left turn lane on Highway 212 at Arpan Road east of Belle Fourche.  

Additional pipe work will also be completed at this time. 

Traffic lanes will remain open with minimal impact to drivers. Motorists are asked to slow down through work zone and be aware of suddenly slowing traffic as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. 

Cold milling and asphalt resurfacing will take place later this fall on the $4.1 million project. 

Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota is the prime contractor. 

The overall completion date for the project in Oct. 30, 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

