Southbound I-229 On-Ramp Closed Overnight

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Contact: Brian VanDam, 605.367.5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing the southbound I-229 on-ramp at Rice Street tonight, July 7, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The contractor will be applying durable pavement markings on southbound I-229. If weather doesn’t allow for pavement markings to be applied tonight, the lane closure will be delayed until Wednesday, July 8, during the same time frame.

Traffic Solutions, Inc. from Harrisburg, South Dakota, is the prime contractor on the $433,245 project.

For complete road construction information visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or call 5-1-1.

--30--