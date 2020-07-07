New Telesteps Non-Conducting Ladder Protects Electricians in Electrical Work
In our interactions with customers, we learned that there was a need for a non-conducting telescoping ladder in the market. Telesteps worked hard to make this ladder available.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GREAT news for electricians: A strong, safe and non-conducting ladder designed for use by electrical utilities and others doing electrical work is now available from QSpray.com, the professional-grade spray equipment company. The Telesteps 1600EKP Kevlar ladder is the latest innovation from the company that invented telescoping ladders. It’s the only non-conducting telescopic ladder in the world!
The Telesteps 1600EKP ladder is made with DuPont Kevlar, a non-conducting material that makes it safe for use in electrical applications. Kevlar is the same heavy-duty material used in bullet-proof vests.
“We are very excited to offer the new Telesteps ladder for electrical utilities and others in the electric field,” said Quality and Equipment Spray President Andrew Greess. "In our interactions with customers, we learned that there was a need for a non-conducting telescoping ladder in the market. Telesteps worked hard to make this ladder available; it’s the right product at the right time.”
Here are key features and product specifications for the new Telesteps 1600EKP Kevlar Ladder:
* Designed for use by electrical utilities and others working around electric power
* Made with DuPont Kevlar, the same protective non-conducting material used in bulletproof vests
* Multiple Uses and Multiple Heights
* Wide step rungs for added safety
* 12.5' fully extended. 16' reach height. 34" height when closed
* Weight: 30 lbs.
* Type 1A Ladder - 300 lb capacity.
* Silicon pivoting feet for safe grip
* Professional Grade Telescopic Ladder "Type 1A" 300 lbs rating
All of the Telestep Ladders from QSpray are lightweight, compact, making for easy transport and simple storage! The ladder has a one-touch release system, and a safety lock (with an indicator light that turns green when locked).
Telesteps offers a full one-year manufacturer certified conformance of Telesteps Ladders to ANSI & OSHA applicable standards! Order a Telesteps 1600EKP Kevlar Ladder today at https://www.qspray.com/.
About Quality Equipment & Spray
Quality Equipment & Spray is a leading manufacturer of high quality, custom pest control spray rigs & weed control power sprayers.
For more information, visit us online at https://www.qspray.com or contact Andrew Greess at andrew@qspray.com
