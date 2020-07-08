NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Enforcement Contract for City of Belle Isle, Florida

NovoaGlobal's Portable Automated Enforcement System with solar panels on the side of the road as a car drives by.

NovoaGlobal's Portable Automated Enforcement System with solar panels

NovoaGlobal Inc photo enforcement Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

Belle Isle, Florida Seal which is circle with bird and lake in the background

Belle Isle, Florida Seal

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Red-Light Enforcement

The City and residents will benefit from our newest offerings which include a Vision Zero and Safe City approach to enforcement.”
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Belle Isle, Florida to implement systems and manage a new Automated Red Light Enforcement Program. NovoaGlobal was selected through a competitive bid process to provide the traffic safety program.

NovoaGlobal is a certified minority-based enterprise (MBE) company in Orlando, Orange County and the State of Florida. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, with this contract, NovoaGlobal offers its Vision Zero and Safe City solutions to the City of Belle Isle.

Red light cameras are an effective way to discourage red light running and a very effective tool for our law enforcement to improve efficiency, increase transparency, and an unquestionably impartial solution to increase traffic safety and help in criminal investigations. Enforcement is the best way to get people to comply with any law, but it's impossible for police to be at every intersection, so cameras can fill the void.

In 2018, 846 people were killed in crashes that involved red light running, according the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). About half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists and people in other vehicles who were hit by the red-light runners. In that same year, injuries from red light running crashes involved an estimated 139,000 people.

NovoaGlobal’s automated red light enforcement solutions will incorporate the latest cutting-edge technologies in camera/video detection, HD image capture/image processing, and multi-tracking radar, to name just a few.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of Belle Isle. With our national headquarters minutes away from Belle Isle, including our development, assembly and test facilities, this contract will be mutually beneficial,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “The City and residents will benefit from our newest offerings which include a Vision Zero and Safe City approach to enforcement. We look forward to changing driver behavior at dangerous intersections within the City and a long-term partnership of educating road users, enforcing traffic laws, thus creating a safer community.”

About NovoaGlobal

NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://novoaglobal.com/

Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 401-999-7909
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

NovoaGlobal Traffic Safety

You just read:

NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Enforcement Contract for City of Belle Isle, Florida

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 401-999-7909
Company/Organization
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
8018 Sunport Dr., Ste 203
Orlando, Florida, 32809
United States
+1 401-999-7909
Visit Newsroom
About

NovoaGlobal™ is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

NovoaGlobal Press Room

More From This Author
NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Enforcement Contract for City of Belle Isle, Florida
NovoaGlobal to Provide Traffic Safety Enforcement for Fife, Washington
View All Stories From This Author