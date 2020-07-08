NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Enforcement Contract for City of Belle Isle, Florida
Belle Isle, Florida Seal
NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Red-Light Enforcement
The City and residents will benefit from our newest offerings which include a Vision Zero and Safe City approach to enforcement.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Belle Isle, Florida to implement systems and manage a new Automated Red Light Enforcement Program. NovoaGlobal was selected through a competitive bid process to provide the traffic safety program.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a certified minority-based enterprise (MBE) company in Orlando, Orange County and the State of Florida. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, with this contract, NovoaGlobal offers its Vision Zero and Safe City solutions to the City of Belle Isle.
Red light cameras are an effective way to discourage red light running and a very effective tool for our law enforcement to improve efficiency, increase transparency, and an unquestionably impartial solution to increase traffic safety and help in criminal investigations. Enforcement is the best way to get people to comply with any law, but it's impossible for police to be at every intersection, so cameras can fill the void.
In 2018, 846 people were killed in crashes that involved red light running, according the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). About half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists and people in other vehicles who were hit by the red-light runners. In that same year, injuries from red light running crashes involved an estimated 139,000 people.
NovoaGlobal’s automated red light enforcement solutions will incorporate the latest cutting-edge technologies in camera/video detection, HD image capture/image processing, and multi-tracking radar, to name just a few.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of Belle Isle. With our national headquarters minutes away from Belle Isle, including our development, assembly and test facilities, this contract will be mutually beneficial,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “The City and residents will benefit from our newest offerings which include a Vision Zero and Safe City approach to enforcement. We look forward to changing driver behavior at dangerous intersections within the City and a long-term partnership of educating road users, enforcing traffic laws, thus creating a safer community.”
About NovoaGlobal
NovoaGlobal is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.
For more information on NovoaGlobal visit https://novoaglobal.com/
