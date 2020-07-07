Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State of Missouri receives donation of PPE from Republic of Korea to aid in COVID-19 response

Missouri received a shipment of 60,000 nitrile and latex gloves from its sister state of Jeollanamdo Province, Republic of Korea in June to assist in the response to COVID-19.

“Missouri sincerely appreciates this donation of PPE from Governor Kim and the citizens of Jeollanamdo Province,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Their generosity highlights the value of Missouri’s international relationships and will help our health care providers, care facilities, and many others across the state as we continue to build up our PPE supply. It gives me great hope to know that Jeollanamdo stands with Missouri in our efforts to overcome and recover from COVID-19.”

Missouri and the Republic of Korea’s Jeollanamdo Province have worked as sister states since 1986. The Republic of Korea is among Missouri’s top trade partners and received $428 million in Missouri exports in 2019.

The shipment, received by SEMA, will be utilized to help meet PPE needs in the state. To request PPE, hospitals should visit health.mo.gov/PPErequest or access Missouri’s PPE Marketplace at ppemarketplace.mo.gov.

For more information on the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ded.mo.gov/coronavirus.

