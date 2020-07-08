Boston IVF Announces Addition of Reproductive Endocrinologist Erica Bove, MD to its Syracuse, NY Fertility Center Team

Erica Bove, MD

Dr. Bove will provide Syracuse patients with a full range of in-house treatment options for infertility and family-building.

I am thrilled to now deliver this same level of evidence-based care for patients in Syracuse. There is no greater honor than to see my patients fulfill their dream of becoming a parent.” — Erica Bove, MD

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston IVF, one of the nation’s top fertility networks, with more than 90,000 babies born since 1986, today announced the newest addition of its Syracuse, NY fertility team, Erica Bove (Mahany), MD.

Dr. Bove arrives in Syracuse from Boston IVF’s center in Albany – where she maximized patient success via the fertility network’s renowned laboratory technologies and award-winning scientific team. Board-certified in both obstetrics/gynecology and reproductive endocrinology/infertility – she becomes the chief reproductive endocrinologist at Boston IVF’s full-service fertility center and IVF laboratory on Widewaters Parkway in Syracuse.

The addition of Dr. Bove is encouraging news for individuals and couples in Syracuse who wish to receive an advanced level of care in their journey to parenthood via assisted reproductive technologies. She provides a full range of state-of-the-art, in-house diagnostic and treatment options for female and male infertility, elective egg freezing, LGBTQ family building, and fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment.

"Boston IVF is thrilled that patients in Syracuse now have access to a physician with the caliber of experience and training as Dr. Bove," remarked David Stern, Chief Executive Officer at Boston IVF.

“Our fertility center in Syracuse serves a region that has been under-served in the area of reproductive medicine and personalized treatments for all patients. Boston IVF’s model of care minimizes time in treatment, reduces costs, and maximizes the chance for a healthy baby,” added Stern.

"While in practice at Boston IVF’s fertility center in Albany, I saw firsthand the real difference a dynamic, national network like ours can make to enhance positive outcomes for our patients at the local level. Because we treat each patient uniquely – and because each individual has their own specific set of circumstances – having access to Boston IVF’s national resources, technologies, clinical trials and innovative testing has given my patients a comprehensive, tailored treatment experience they can’t find anywhere else. I am thrilled to now deliver this same level of patient-centered, evidence-based care for patients in Syracuse. There is no greater honor than to see my patients fulfill their dream of becoming a parent," added Bove.

Prior to joining Boston IVF – Dr. Bove excelled as a reproductive endocrinologist at the University of Michigan’s IVF program, where she treated patients and conducted nationally-recognized research focusing on OB/GYN education and the intersection of metabolism and reproduction. She received her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, completed her OB/GYN residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University, and her subspecialty fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at the University of Michigan, where she was faculty for several years before joining Boston IVF.

ABOUT BOSTON IVF

One of the nation’s most experienced fertility networks, with over 90,000 babies born since 1986, Boston IVF has earned a reputation for innovative care, research, and next-generation fertility treatment options. With numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care and over 25 centers throughout New England, New York, and Indiana, Boston IVF utilizes cutting-edge reproductive science and customized care to maximize patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bostonivf.com