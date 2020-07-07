Ronald L. Roberts Appointed to Normandy Joint Executive Governing Board

The Missouri State Board of Education appointed Ronald L. Roberts to the Joint Executive Governing Board (JEGB) for the Normandy Schools Collaborative, which serves nearly 3,300 students. His term begins immediately and runs through June 30, 2023. Roberts will be replacing Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge, who was appointed to the State Board of Education in January 2020.

Roberts is a managing principal with Ridge Graves, LLC, a real estate development and investment enterprise in St. Louis. During his 20-year career in real estate development and finance, Roberts has been involved in the underwriting, financing, planning, developing and constructing of thousands of homes across the United States and in Kenya, Africa.

“We are excited Ron has accepted our invitation to join the Joint Executive Governing Board,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “As a former student and current resident of Normandy, he has a deep commitment to ensuring all students in the community have an opportunity for success.”

Prior to creating Ridge Graves, LLC, Roberts was a development manager with a tax credit equity syndication firm and a senior project developer with a national real estate development firm. In 1995, he received a B.S. in chemistry from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The JEGB was established in May 2014 to provide leadership for the Normandy Schools Collaborative following the district’s classification as unaccredited in January 2013. The State Board of Education approved provisional accreditation for Normandy in December 2017.