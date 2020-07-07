Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement From Governor Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement on the 5th Anniversary of the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church:

“Five years ago, we lost nine beautiful souls at Mother Emanuel and our state was shaken by an unspeakable act of hatred and ignorance. But evil did not win the day. Love, compassion, strength, and faith – exemplified by the families of the Emanuel 9 – reigned supreme.

"We must not simply remember the lessons learned that day and in the days and weeks which followed. We must carry them with us each day, recognizing that although evil and tragedy exist, the unifying effects of grace and love abound and conquer all.”

