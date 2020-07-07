Power Pool Plus, Inc. Establishing Operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Power Pool Plus, Inc., an industrial generator manufacturer, contract steel fabricator and generator service provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenwood County. The company's $1.5 million investment is projected to create 21 new jobs.

Founded in 1990, Power Pool Plus, Inc. provides power generation equipment and services that support commercial and industrial applications including refrigerated transportation, construction, health care and more.

Located at 1107 Willard Road, Power Pool Plus, Inc.'s new facility will enable the company to increase capacity and meet the growing demand for industrial power generation equipment manufacturing, contract steel fabrication and commercial and critical care generator services.

The company's new facility is expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Power Pool Plus, Inc. team should visit https://powerpoolplus.com/jointeamgreenwood.

Quotes

"Our choice of Greenwood County, S.C. for the location of our new manufacturing headquarters did not happen by chance. With the community being the essential element of any company culture, we believe that the values, ideals and work ethic of the people of Greenwood County align perfectly with those that we've set for Power Pool Plus over these past 30 years." – Power Pool Plus, Inc. President Doug Hulse

"We couldn't be more excited to congratulate Power Pool Plus, Inc. for its decision to establish operations in Greenwood County. The company’s new headquarters and the 21 new jobs it will create is a huge win for everybody involved, and we look forward to seeing this partnership grow." –Gov. Henry McMaster

"In South Carolina, we know how to make things. Power Pool Plus, Inc.'s decision to establish its new facility here generates even more momentum for our state's manufacturing sector, growing and producing more jobs for South Carolinians." –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are excited about Power Pool Plus, Inc.’s decision to establish operations here in Greenwood County. Their investment and jobs within our community are greatly appreciated, and we look forward to all they will achieve in the years to come.” –Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown