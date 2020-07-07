Lowcountry Kettle Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lowcountry Kettle, a producer of handmade, Lowcountry-inspired kettle chips, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The project will create 24 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Lowcountry Kettle uses Bulls Bay salts to create a variety of kettle cooked potato chip flavors, including Bloody Mary, Mustard BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pimento Cheese and State Fair Fried Pickle.

Located at 4447 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Lowcountry Kettle’s expansion will enable growth into other regions of the state and the Southeast, along with the addition of two new flavors – Bulls Bay Sea Salt and Carolina Reaper – to the company’s product line.

The expansion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Lowcountry Kettle team should visit https://www.lowcountrykettle.com/pages/contact.

QUOTES

“We appreciate the tremendous amount of support we’ve received from the community and hope with your continued support to become the official state chip of South Carolina!” –Lowcountry Kettle Owners Andrew Trumbull and Clayton Wynne

“When a company decides to expand operations in South Carolina, it speaks volumes about our state and the people in it. I am excited to see what the future has in store for Lowcountry Kettle as they continue to grow in Charleston County.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“From computer chips to potato chips, South Carolina is a destination that’s appealing to companies of all types to find success. We congratulate Lowcountry Kettle on this expansion, and look forward to watching them grow and satisfy the taste buds of consumers for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“South Carolina’s first potato chip company is expanding in Charleston County, and we are thrilled to celebrate Lowcountry Kettle’s growth with the addition of 24 new jobs. Never sacrificing on quality and ingredients, Lowcountry Kettle’s chips have quickly become a community favorite.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“We are proud to be the home of Lowcountry Kettle, producer of America’s most delicious and iconic snack food. Lowcountry Kettle’s growth is a testament to their exemplary product and team innovation, all leading to a broad and growing positive community impact.” –North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“Our Business Concierge team has been working with Lowcountry Kettle since 2018 to help position them for success in their new location. Everyone stands to benefit as Lowcountry Kettle will increase production and introduce new flavors of our favorite snack food.” –Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes