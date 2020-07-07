Governor Bullock Announces New Loan Deferment Program for Montana Businesses

Montana, coronavirus, COVID, COVID-19, business, recovery, emergency, assistance, resources, housing, community, health and human services, CARES Act, federal funding,

Montanans in every corner of the state have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Montana works to recover from the unprecedented economic situation caused by this novel Coronavirus, the state is making emergency financial relief available from the federal government to those who have been hardest-hit by impacts of COVID-19 through a single application portal on this website.