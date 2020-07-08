Which antivirus software protects you best? AV-Comparatives announce best-performing consumer antivirus programs H1 2020

Spotlight on Security

Spotlight on Security

Tested Consumer Products 2020 Windows - by AV-Comparatives

Tested Consumer Products 2020 Windows - by AV-Comparatives

Real-World Protection Test H1 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

Real-World Protection Test H1 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

Malware Protection Test March 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

Malware Protection Test March 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

Speed Impact Test April 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

Speed Impact Test April 2020 - by AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives have announced the best-performing antivirus products for consumers over the first six months of this year.

Quote: Ransomware, Phishing, Malware, Zero-Days. Cybercriminals use lot of different threats to attack your computer. We highly recommend using an antivirus software to protect your device.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Test results show which products provide best malware protection and performance

AV-Comparatives have announced the best-performing security products for home users over the first six months of this year. 17 popular antivirus programs were put through a series of 3 tests, to determine how effectively they protect against threats, and what effect they have on system performance. For each test, 3 categories of award were given: Advanced+, Advanced, and Standard.

Overall, the test series provides an in-depth analysis of the protection and usability qualities of the tested programs. Individual test reports for the three tests can be downloaded free of charge from AV-Comparatives’ website.

Read the detailed reports here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2020/
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-march-2020/
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2020/

Products tested:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security,F-Secure SAFE, G DATA Internet Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Windows Defender, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, VIPRE Advanced Security

The three tests in the series were as follows. The Real-World Protection Test simulates the actions of a typical user, who inadvertently encounters malware while online. The test allows all the protection components of the tested programs to be used, e.g. URL blockers, reputation services, heuristics, local and cloud-based signatures, and behavioural detection. For each malware sample, a tested product is credited with a pass if at any stage it prevents the system being infected.

The Malware Protection Test considers malicious programs entering the system from sources such as USB flash drives or the local area network. Again, all relevant protection mechanisms can be used, and a tested program will pass if it ultimately prevents the computer being infected.

The Performance Test investigates what effect each program has on the speed of everyday computer usage.

A potential problem with antivirus software is false alarms, i.e. detecting harmless, legitimate programs as malware. With both the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test, false-positives tests are conducted, to ensure that the tested programs do not plague the user with false alarms. Products with high levels of false positives have their award levels reduced.

“Cybercriminals are catching up. It is more important than ever to protect your device, no matter if it is a laptop, a workstation or a smartphone.” - Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives:

Additionally, several other test reports covering various security aspects have been released in the first half year, such as a VPN Security Test, Router Security Test, Stalkerware Test, Mac Security Test, Android Security Test and Parental Control Test.

Find the latest consumer reports here:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/blog/

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here

You just read:

Which antivirus software protects you best? AV-Comparatives announce best-performing consumer antivirus programs H1 2020

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
Which antivirus software protects you best? AV-Comparatives announce best-performing consumer antivirus programs H1 2020
EvilQuest / ThiefQuest Ransomware für macOS zeigt die wie wichtig unabhängige  Mac Antivirus Software Tests sind
EvilQuest / ThiefQuest ransomware for macOS shows the importance of using independently tested Mac antivirus software
View All Stories From This Author