Inango Joins the TIP Community
As a leading developer with proven deployments of software for the communications industry for over 10 years, we are excited to participate in the TIP Open Wi-Fi initiative”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inango Systems, an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announced it has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a community project aimed at building new technologies, examining new business approaches and spurring investment in the telecom space.
— Jonathan Masel - CEO Inango Systems
“As a leading developer with proven deployments of software for the communications industry for over 10 years, we are excited to participate in the TIP Open Wi-Fi initiative”, said Jonathan Masel, CEO and founder of Inango. “Our Virtual Services product is highly synergistic with the TIP vision, providing Service Providers with unique ways of adding functionality to their products in cost-effective, automated ways. We also offer a wealth of system-level experience for companies wishing to build complete products based on TIP Open Wi-Fi architecture.”
Inango Virtual Services Launcher, a Service Orchestrator, allows Service Providers to add end-user services (Wi-Fi analysis, Wi-Fi management, IoT protection, SDWAN light and many more) to TIP devices without the need for any software changes on the device and in a fully automated way. The benefit is a significantly reduced time to market for new services, far better scale and maintenance procedures, resulting in huge cost savings - both up-front and on-going.
As part of the TIP community, Inango brings a system level of expertise to companies looking for complete solutions based on TIP, including the ability to add standard management schemes (SNMP, TR-069, Netconf and others) to a standard TIP Cloud.
About Inango
Inango Systems is an Israeli company specializing in software for communications solutions. Our work spans embedded system for Residential Gateways, especially OpenWrt and RDK-B and up to server-based virtualization and SDN controllers. We are contributing members to RDK-B, prpl, Yocto and ONF.
For a more details please visit our website.
About TIP
The Telecom Infra Project is a collaborative telecom community, launched in February 2016, with the goal of accelerating the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. TIP believes that accelerating innovation coupled with new business approaches and cost efficiencies will help the industry build the networks of the future and create business opportunities for new and existing companies, alike. TIP's Project Groups are divided into three strategic network areas that collectively make up an end-to-end network: Access, Backhaul, and Core and Management. The WiFi Project Group, co-chaired by Deutsche Telekom and Facebook, is one of the Access Project Groups, which are working to identify and create innovative infrastructure solutions, technologies and methodologies that make it easier to connect people to the internet. The main goal of the WiFi Project Group is to encourage collaboration, exploration, and standardization among organizations deploying WiFi, service providers and infrastructure vendors. The WiFi Project Group will work on improving wireless Internet connectivity and in pursuing opportunities to deploy innovative technologies and business models for WiFi deployments. The emphasis will be on bringing solutions to the market in the shortest possible time frame, leveraging the collective leadership, expertise, and influence of project group members. The WiFi Project Group's vision is to build an active ecosystem for WiFi network vendors, operators, and other interested parties that will work together to deploy innovative WiFi solutions.
http://www.inango.com
Inango Press Contacts:
Daniel Etman
CMO
d.etman@inango-systems.com
Tel:+97293730030
Jonathan Masel,
CEO
j.masel@inango-systems.com
Tel:+97293730030
Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter for targeted updates and announcements
Jonathan Masel
Inango Systems Ltd
+972 54-466-3288
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn