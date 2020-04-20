Inango Systems joins the prpl Foundation and the prplMesh project

Inango Systems

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inango Systems, an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announced it has joined the prpl Foundation , an open-source, community-driven, not-for-profit consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future.“By joining the prpl Foundation we can bring our extensive experience from other Residential Gateway distributions such as OpenWrt and RDK-B to prpl.”, said Jonathan Masel, CEO and founder of Inango. “We are excited to participate in this important initiative for the industry. Our hope is that by leveraging our past work, together with our current products such as Virtual Services, we can help to further enrich the prpl offerings.”In addition to joining the prpl Foundation Inango Systems will participate in development of the prplMesh project - an open-source, carrier-grade implementation of the Wi-Fi Alliance’s Multi-AP specification, certifiable as Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™.“Inango provides a breadth of experience from the home networking industry and we are excited to be able to put their expertise to work in the prpl Foundation” said Robert Ferreira, president of the prpl Foundation. “Inango’s contributions will greatly help drive our prplMesh project into various products and platforms based on prplWRT or RDK-B.”About InangoInango Systems is an Israeli company specializing in software for communications solutions. Our work spans embedded system for Residential Gateways, especially OpenWrt and RDK-B and up to server-based virtualization and SDN controllers. We are contributing members to RDK-B, Yocto and ONF.Inango's flagship product, Virtual Services, is a Service Orchestration platform that allows Service Providers to offer their subscribers a large range of end-user services with unparalleled efficiency. Based on modern virtualization technologies, it slashes time and cost in the deployment of these services, saving the Providers huge costs while offering their subscribers unmatched choice and flexibility,For a more details please visit our website About prpl Foundationprpl (pronounced “Purple”) is a community driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. Prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses and consumers. For more information about the prpl Foundation, please visit: http://prplFoundation.org/ Inango Press Contacts:Daniel Etman - CMOd.etman@inango-systems.comTel:+97293730030



