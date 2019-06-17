Inango Systems announces integration with F-Secure SENSE and the Inango Virtual Services Solution

Inango Systems F-Secure

Inango Systems integrates F-Secure SENSE in its Virtual Services Solution

What we are doing enables the service providers to become a supermarket of services for their customers, allowing them to deploy an almost unlimited number and range of end-user services.” — Jonathan Masel, CEO Inango Systems

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inango Systems , an Israeli software company specializing in innovative solutions for communications systems, announces it has successfully integrated F-Secure’s Connected Home Security solution (SENSE SDK) with its Inango Virtual Services solution. Inango chose to work with F-Secure, as they are a leader in AI & cloud security and the connected home.The Inango Virtual Services solution is a service delivery platform enabling service providers to offer an unlimited range of end-user services in a way that is fast, cost-effective, and extensible. It allows Service Providers to use the home router as a way to deliver end-user services such as, Smart Home and Botnet protection, Parental Control and other services without having to spend many long months on integrating code into the routers’ firmware.This integration demonstrates that F-Secure SENSE SDK, a cloud powered cyber security solution to protect the entire home, can be deployed instantly over the Virtual Service platform. This not only saves integration efforts and costs on the router itself, it also enables SENSE for routers that do not have enough free memory for the service.Virtual Services is a consistent, fast, and scalable way for service providers to deploy their services, taking full advantage of the home routers, yet avoiding their limitations.“What we are doing enables the service providers to become a supermarket of services for their customers”, said Jonathan Masel, CEO and founder of Inango. “Our platform functions as a virtual extension to the home router, allowing providers to deploy an almost unlimited number and range of end-user services.”“For service providers, deployment becomes very simple when there is limited footprint available on legacy routers”, said Paul Palmer, Director of Business Development at F-Secure. “A virtual services platform like Inango’s allows us to easily deploy our SENSE SDK to offer a compelling proposition to a wider and broader base of the service provider’s customers without having to replace existing legacy routers”.For a more details please visit www.Inango.com About InangoInango’s passion is in developing innovative software for advanced communications systems. We offer both products and services spanning a broad range of technologies including Linux and open-source, optimizations, Yocto, RDK-B and virtualization. Our flagship product is the Virtual Services: a service delivery platform. A virtualized extension to the home router, the platform allows Service Providers to offer their subscribers an almost unlimited range of services in a way that is fast, hassle-free and extremely scalable.About F-SecureNobody has better visibility into real-life cyber attacks than F-Secure. We’re closing the gap between detection and response, utilizing the unmatched threat intelligence of hundreds of our industry’s best technical consultants, millions of devices running our award-winning software, and ceaseless innovations in artificial intelligence. Top banks, airlines, and enterprises trust our commitment to beating the world’s most potent threats. Together with our network of the top channel partners and over 200 service providers, we’re on a mission to make sure everyone has the enterprise-grade cyber security we all need. Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | linkedin.com/f-secure



