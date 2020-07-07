Over 3,000 people in 73 countries have watched "The Dalai Lama -- Scientist" for free

The Dalai Lama works with Steven Chu, Nobel Prize Winner in Physics.

Only six days left to view the film for free, until July 14th.

The Dalai Lama - Scientist offers viewers a chance to see the scientific side of the Dalai Lama, and conversations with great minds throughout the years.” — Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, Forbes Magazine

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The producers of "The Dalai Lama -- Scientist" announced today that more than 3,000 people from 73 different countries around the world have joined the 85th birthday celebration of The Dalai Lama by viewing this award-winning film for free.

Here are the simple directions for watching the film:

1. Go to vimeo.com/ondemand/thedalailamascientist

2. Click on "rent" (do not click on buy) and DO NOT enter your credit card details

3. Once you click on rent, click on "Apply promo code" and enter FREE85TH or FREE85THBIRTHDAY then click "Apply"

4. Click on "Continue" and the film will be available for you to watch for 72 hours, for free.

The Director of this award-winning film, Dawn Gifford Engle, said, "We want to thank everyone who watched the film on the first day of this week-long celebration of The Dalai Lama and his immense contributions to the field of science." The Executive Producer of the film, Ivan Suvanjieff, added, "We are blown away at the response to the film so far and we encourage everyone to join the celebration."

The film is available to view for free for only six days more. The view for free offer ends on July 14th.