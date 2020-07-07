Lam Vascular & Associates Welcomes Eric Chang-Tung, MD
Vascular Specialist joins award-winning limb salvage team
This group provides superlative surgical care with collaborative interchange and state-of-the-art technology. They provide compassionate care, which parallels my own system of values.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the tagline, Your Next Step Matters, Dallas’ leading vascular practice, Lam Vascular & Associates, is taking a significant next step themselves. In keeping with their commitment to investing in and developing a group of vascular experts specializing in all areas of limb salvage, Lam Vascular is welcoming another skilled vascular surgeon to the team.
— Dr. Chang-Tung
Eric Chang-Tung, MD, recently joined the surgical team of Dr. Russell Lam at Lam Vascular & Associates. He brings with him decades of experience in vascular and endovascular procedures as well as limb salvage (amputation prevention) and vascular surgery.
A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Dr. Chang-Tung is a multiple board-certified surgeon specializing in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. He completed two rigorous residencies and two fellowship programs during his training years and was formerly a staff surgeon at MD Anderson Cancer Center before joining the team at Lam Vascular.
With a graduate background in engineering, Dr. Chang-Tung’s research interests include graft rheology and topographic fluorescence spectroscopy. In his practice, he makes use of minimally invasive procedures, including endovascular and thoracoscopic approaches.
With an interest in health and martial arts, Dr. Chang-Tung’s advice to every patient he serves is to exercise regularly, control blood pressure and stop smoking. “Protect your heart, from it flows the springs of life,” (Proverbs 4:24) he likes to tell his patients. Dr. Chang-Tung also enjoys custom electronic circuit fabrication and locksmithing.
Dr. Chang-Tung has been listed in D Magazine’s “Best Doctors in Dallas”, Texas Monthly’s “Texas Super Doctors”, Consumers Research Council’s “America’s Top Surgeons” and Texas Magazine’s “Top Surgeons”. As a physician with great commitment to compassionate care, collaboration, state-of-the-art technology and surgical excellence, Dr. Chang-Tung was delighted to join the Lam Vascular team as he felt the practice philosophy mirrors his own.
“After clinically observing Lam Vascular’s performance and patient interactions over the past several years, I feel this group of surgeons provides superlative surgical care with collaborative interchange within the group, all while implementing state-of-the-art technology,” said Dr. Chang-Tung. “They provide compassionate care to patients which parallels my own system of values.”
Ready to get a leg up on your vascular health? Your next step matters. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Chang-Tung or any member of the esteemed surgical team at Lam Vascular & Associates. For your comfort and convenience, Lam Vascular & Associates has locations in Dallas, Rockwall, Arlington and Sunnyvale, Texas.
