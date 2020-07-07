Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 1938 hours
STREET: Airport Rd
TOWN: Somerset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Somerset Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas C. Spencer
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colrain, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on
Airport Rd in Somerset. A caller reported a truck was found head on into a tree
and the male operator was unresponsive.
During investigation the male operator, identified as Thomas Spencer, showed
signs of alcohol impairment. Spencer was transported to SVMC and treated for
non-life threatening injuries. Spencer was ultimately issued a Criminal Citation
to appear at the Windham County Court to answer to the charge of DUI - Alcohol
on August 11, 2020 at 1330 hours.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Wilmington Fire and Rescue.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: Aug 11, 2020 / 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421