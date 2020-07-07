Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B302222                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 6, 2020 / 1938 hours

STREET: Airport Rd

TOWN: Somerset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Somerset Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel / Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas C. Spencer

AGE: 71    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colrain, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on

Airport Rd in Somerset. A caller reported a truck was found head on into a tree

and the male operator was unresponsive.

 

During investigation the male operator, identified as Thomas Spencer, showed

signs of alcohol impairment. Spencer was transported to SVMC and treated for

non-life threatening injuries. Spencer was ultimately issued a Criminal Citation

to appear at the Windham County Court to answer to the charge of DUI - Alcohol

on August 11, 2020 at 1330 hours.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Wilmington Fire and Rescue.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: Aug 11, 2020 / 1330 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

