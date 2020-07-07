Vigorous Innovations Now Offering Free Shipping on Orders over $100

In an effort to help customers save more, one of the nation’s leading health and nutrition companies is now picking up the tab on shipping.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, US, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Vigorous Innovations, a Crowley, Texas-based company, announced today that it is now offering free shipping on orders of $100 or more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re very excited to be able to waive the cost of shipping. These are tough times, and we realize that everyone has a budget, so we’ve decided to help our customers save more by providing absolutely free shipping on orders of $100 or more,” said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations.

Robinson added, “We are maintaining our commitment to customer service, excellent pricing, and delivering strong value to our customers by offering free shipping in the Continental United States.”

Vigorous Innovations is a leader in portable deep tissue massage guns such as personal percussion massage gun - VI Premium handheld deep muscle massager, VI Pro Mini handheld percussion massager, and VI Pro Ultra-quiet percussion massager.

Vigorous Innovations recently started podcasting on health and nutrition issues and added podcasts on chiropractic, nutrition basics, programming subconscious mind, Crossfit training, mobility tips, scientifically designed nutrition program, among others.

Robison has interviewed experts such as Jason Forrest, CEO of FPG; Peyton Randall, Crossfit mentor, owner and head coach at Crossfit Burleson; Bradon Hull, Strength Coach; Brad Love, Crossfit Coach and CEO of Mach1Foods, and author & speaker Michael Arterberry to name a few.

For more information about Vigorous Innovations, please visit https://vigorousinnovations.com/blogs/news.

###

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations