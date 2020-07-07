Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I 91 OPEN - NB Rockingham

I 91 northbound between Exits 5 and 6 is now open to all traffic.

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

From: Habich, Kimberly <Kimberly.Habich@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, July 6, 2020 2:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: UPDATE: Road Closure 91 NB Rockingham

 

UPDATE on the road closure on Interstate 91 NB in Rockingham – the highway will now be completely CLOSED from Exit 5 to Exit 6 on 91 northbound in order to remove a truck.  All motorists will have to exit the highway at Exit 5 and use Route 5 as a detour.  We will update when the road is reopened.   

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 91 northbound at mile marker 32/6 will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.  There will be slowed traffic in the area.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks, 

 

 

I 91 OPEN - NB Rockingham

