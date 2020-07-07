Shaftsbury Barracks/ ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B302221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at approximately 1740 hours.

STREET: Klondike Road

TOWN: Stamford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Road

WEATHER:Warm and clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elaina Gamache

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? DOT approved helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 850

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Suspension and rear fender

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield

PASSENGER: Matthew Cowle

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? DOT approved helmet

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an ATV crash with injuries in the area of Klondike Road and County Road in the Town of Stamford.

Investigation revealed that operator #1, Gamache was travelling south on Klondike Road with a male passenger. The ATV subsequently left the east side the roadway where it struck an embankment. Both the operator and passenger were thrown from the ATV and later transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. It appears both speed and inexperience riding are contributing factors to this crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

