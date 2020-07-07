Shaftsbury Barracks/ ATV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302221
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020 at approximately 1740 hours.
STREET: Klondike Road
TOWN: Stamford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: County Road
WEATHER:Warm and clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elaina Gamache
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? DOT approved helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman 850
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Suspension and rear fender
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical Center Pittsfield
PASSENGER: Matthew Cowle
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? DOT approved helmet
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an ATV crash with injuries in the area of Klondike Road and County Road in the Town of Stamford.
Investigation revealed that operator #1, Gamache was travelling south on Klondike Road with a male passenger. The ATV subsequently left the east side the roadway where it struck an embankment. Both the operator and passenger were thrown from the ATV and later transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. It appears both speed and inexperience riding are contributing factors to this crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME:N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
