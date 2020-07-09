Sopheon Partners with Michael Foods to Enable Faster Response to Market Changes
Accolade® platform to transform Stage-Gate innovation process execution and product portfolio management at foodservice and food ingredients leader
Our new partnership with Sopheon will enable us to adopt and accelerate the product development processes we need to meet the dynamic and fast-changing needs of our market.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, is partnering with foodservice and food ingredients company Michael Foods, Inc. to transform its gated new product development processes and portfolios. Sopheon’s Accolade® platform will enable adoption of best practices in Stage-Gate® and product portfolio management for this U.S. leader in the production of value-added egg and potato products.
— Jonathan Merkle, Chief Science Officer, Michael Foods
According to Jonathan Merkle, Chief Science Officer at Michael Foods, “With our customers and consumers experiencing so much change and disruption, it has become increasingly important that we have the processes and systems in place to innovate and respond to these changes at the same speed. Our new partnership with Sopheon will enable us to adopt and accelerate the product development processes we need to meet the dynamic and fast-changing needs of our market.”
The deployment will automate critical aspects of the gate management and prioritization process, ensuring all organizational stakeholders have full visibility to the deliverables and timing required at each gate in their process. This will enable business leaders to more effectively commit resources to projects that align with their strategic and business initiatives, and proactively identify projects at risk of being delivered late or over budget. Additionally, it will provide a means of capturing early-stage ideas to address new customer or consumer needs.
Sopheon CEO, Andy Michuda, added: “In today’s turbulent market, it is critical that food companies be agile and move quickly to serve the needs of their customers and consumers. We are delighted to partner with Michael Foods in this endeavor, and we’re confident that Sopheon’s Accolade solution will enable them to match the pace of the market, increase efficiency, and make faster and more effective gate and portfolio decisions.”
Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision making for the world’s largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time-to-market, and boosting initiative and product success.
To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform Accolade are transforming enterprise innovation, please visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT MICHAEL FOODS, INC.
Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. As a leader in foodservice and food ingredients, Michael Foods both produces and distributes an extensive portfolio of innovative egg and potato products along with a variety of specialty food offerings, including sausage, sausage gravy, macaroni and cheese and more. Our brands, Papetti’s®, Abbotsford Farms®, Simply Potatoes®, Owens® and Bob Evans®, are valued and recognized across the country. Through a series of business building platforms and a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network, Michael Foods also offers inspirational culinary and marketing solutions while delivering supply chain efficiencies and back-of-restaurant convenience and food safety. With manufacturing locations stretching from the northeast to the southwest, our company and employees are committed to supporting our communities and sustaining the farmland essential to our business. For more information, visit www.michaelfoods.com.
