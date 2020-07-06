City of Orlando & Blueprint 2.0 Virtual Job Fair | July 7-8 | Hosted by City Commissioner Regina Hill & OrlandoJobs.com

This event will feature over 30 employers who are currently hiring during COVID-19. Selected employers will have “live” recruiters.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrlandoJobs.com is proud to partner with District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill (City of Orlando) to present the City of Orlando and Blueprint 2.0 Virtual Career and Job Fair. This first-time virtual career event will take place on July 7th and 8th from 10 am-5 pm each day. This event will feature over 30 employers who are currently hiring during COVID-19. Selected employers will have “live” recruiters that will allow job seekers to set up phone and video interviews.On July 8th, this event will also include youth jobs. The Lt. Debra Clayton Virtual Youth Crime Prevention Job Fair will allow youth to apply to jobs. “ We hold this Youth Job Fair every year in honor of Lt. Debra Clayton, who was an advocate for youth safety. As we wish to continue her impact in our community, we provide our most vulnerable youth with employment resources”, stated Commissioner Hill.Since COVID-19 started, OrlandoJobs.com has dedicated all of our resources in finding out who is hiring and has been hosting numerous virtual job fairs (Orlandojobs.com/jobfair). “Over the years, we have been fortunate to work with hundreds of employers and community partners. Working with Commissioner Hill and her team to turn their annual community job fair into a virtual event in remarkably high unemployment is one more way to help Central Florida get employed”, said Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com.The city’s Blueprint 2.0 program, led by Commissioner Regina I. Hill, is an initiative to connect residents to more than 100 job and vocational training opportunities in the Central Florida region. OrlandoJobs.com is excited to help support this community by providing support to this virtual job fair.To access the job fair on July 7th and 8th, 2020, use this link- careerfair.orlandojobs.com/District5Jobs . Also, visit our Facebook page (Facebook.com/Orlandojobs) for additional information.