Williston Barracks / Bias incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102863

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020.

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Browns Trace Road in Jericho; Pleasant Valley Road and Irish Settlement Road in Underhill

VIOLATION: Bias incident

ACCUSED: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating potential bias-related incidents in Jericho and Underhill in which unknown subjects damaged Black Lives Matter artwork painted on three roads in the communities.

All three incidents were discovered by a trooper on patrol Monday morning, July 6, 2020, and involved evidence that vehicles had burned out their tires over the artwork. Two of the locations, on Browns Trace and Pleasant Valley roads, had “Black Lives Matter” painted in the roadway. At the third location, on Irish Settlement Road, “Black Trans Lives Matter” was displayed. At the Browns Trace Road location, the unknown subject(s) also threw what appears to be white and brown paint onto the artwork.

Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

The state police has informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111.