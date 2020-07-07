Legal Entrepreneurs For Justice Selects SimpleLaw As a New Benefit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Entrepreneurs for Justice (LEJ) has added SimpleLaw, a case management software provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, as a new benefit for members of the incubator program.
SimpleLaw and LEJ share the goal of leveraging the power of technology to transform the availability and delivery of legal services to all. SimpleLaw believes case management software is a primary vehicle to make legal services more accessible for all those in need. According to the World Justice Project, 5 billion people globally have unmet legal needs.
“We are so excited to work with the LEJ organization to support attorneys committed to increasing client engagement and providing services efficiently and effectively,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “Incubators such as LEJ have a powerful impact on the successful development of law firms and represent the future of the profession.”
“We are pleased to add SimpleLaw to the case management software options for our incubator participants,” said Laurie Gilbertson, Executive Director, LEJ. “SimpleLaw connects potential clients to attorneys, provides access to vetted on-demand paralegal support, and allows users to connect with other attorneys through the platform. This creative technology helps give the clients who need them easier access to LEJ lawyers and helps the lawyers better manage their practices.”
To find out how SimpleLaw delivers greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/. To book a meeting to see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.
About SimpleLaw
SimpleLaw is provider of legal case management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog. Like us on Facabook.com and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com.
About Legal Entrepreneurs For Justice
Legal Entrepreneurs for Justice provides the training, mentoring, resources, and support for lawyers in Colorado to establish, maintain and grow firms addressing the needs of low and middle-income legal consumers. LEJ lawyers are committed to offering predictable pricing, flexible representation options, and leveraging technology and innovation from other industries to increase client engagement and provide services efficiently and effectively. For more information, go to www.LEJCO.org.
