SimpleLaw Announces Integration with HubSpot CRM

Free CRM Manages Contacts and More

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software platform provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, now integrates with the free HubSpot CRM.As law firms grow, it’s critical to manage the list of contacts. With the integration, SimpleLaw subscribers are able to easily manage contacts and maintain a comprehensive listing with the same software used to manage cases and the practice. This builds efficiency for the attorneys and helps to grow their law firm, not only with potential clients but past clients, too, building a strong referral network.In addition to the HubSpot integration, SimpleLaw announces the following enhancements:• Optional public or private attorney profiles• Additional flexibility for automated time tracking“We continue to listen to the needs of our users,” said Dorothy Radke, Director of Strategy and Communications, SimpleLaw. “Not all attorneys are interested in an online profile. So, we made that optional. After using the automatic time tracking feature, attorneys asked for more flexibility. So, we upgraded that, too. And, with the HubSpot integration, we fulfill law firms’ need to manage contacts and customers. With HubSpot and SimpleLaw, law firms have a singular software solution that manages cases, the practice, and contacts. There is no need to adopt additional software tools beyond SimpleLaw.”To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit the website. To book a meeting, contact us at hello@SimpleLaw.com or book a time at the upcoming ABA TECHSHOW 2020.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is a provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com



