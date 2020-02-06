SimpleLaw To Announce Additional Enhancements at the ABA TECHSHOW 2020

See SimpleLaw at ABA TECHSHOW Booth #510

Building on Enhancements Announced in 2019

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software platform provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, is an exhibitor and sponsor of ABA TECHSHOW 2020.ABA TECHSHOW has over 32 years of experience bringing lawyers and technology together. Legal work today is dependent on technology to manage the day to day activities, to practice more competently, and to service clients more effectively.SimpleLaw extended the functionality of the platform in 2019, further enhancing attorneys’ productivity. Exhibiting at ABA TECHSHOW extends the awareness of these enhancements.• Automated time tracking with custom settings• Integration with LawPay• Integration with DocuSign• Task management tools• Partnership with NALA to fill the needs of subscribing attorneys’ requests for on-demand paralegal supportIn addition, SimpleLaw will be announcing additional features and benefits at the upcoming trade show in Chicago, February 26-29, 2020.“We pride ourselves on really listening to the suggestions of our users,” said Dorothy Radke, Director of Strategy and Communications for SimpleLaw. “In 2019, we really amped up the productivity of our users, based on their feedback. 2020 continues this focus, while also extending the benefits beyond case management to firm productivity and growth.”To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at www.simplelaw.com . To book a meeting, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com or book a time at ABA TECHSHOW in Chicago.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is a provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter @_simplelaw. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com



