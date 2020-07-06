The Premium Amenity Management Company Announces Newest Location in Minneapolis in Partnership with Zeller Realty Group.

Outdoor Deck in Amenity Space Sculpt Fitness Center Sleep Pods in Wellness Area of Lounge

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeStart, the nation’s leading amenity management partner to Class A office buildings, today announced its newest location at Fifth Street Towers in Minneapolis, MN. This is the fifth location for LifeStart and Zeller Realty Group, continuing to expand their partnership.

“The Minneapolis market is very exciting, with buildings adding more technology and common area functionality and exciting new collaborative spaces” said Mike Flanagan, CEO of LifeStart. “These programmed amenity packages are changing the market, and LifeStart’s experience in building activation, and tenant engagement programming will enhance the amazing amenity space at Fifth Street Towers!”

LifeStart will manage and operate the building’s conference center, gym, lounge, rooftop deck and wellness center. The company will curate workplace experience programs designed to energize, inspire and motivate the tenants of Fifth Street Towers, the 2019 Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) in Greater Minneapolis.

The engagement programs span from expert led social fitness programming, mindfulness and restoration programming, nutrition, spa services, art and culture, game nights, seasonal events, to chef-led cooking demos, charity clean-up, and wine & cheese pairing.

Tenants will also have access to LifeStart’s industry leading virtual platform, which allows them to take the amenities with them when they travel or work from home. The virtual platform provides both live and on-demand group exercise classes, personal training sessions, mindfulness and relaxation programming, mental health, nutrition, social events and lifestyle experiences, providing a virtual extension of the services offered at the Fifth Street Towers.

All of the services and programs will be integrated into the building’s new App, hosted by HQO. LifeStart’s amenity program will provide an ecosystem that provides wellness, fitness, hospitality and technology in a convenient and integrated manner.

LifeStart’s continued partnership with Zeller Realty Group adds to their strong growth with over 100 managed sites in 18 markets nationwide.

LifeStart designs, brands, develops and manages premium amenity spaces that deliver curated tenant experiences designed to improve the health and well-being of tenant populations. LifeStart operates a network of engagement-driven locations in Class A office buildings using social-fitness and integrated technology-driven programming to increase brand awareness. The company offers a holistic and hospitality focused approach to draw people together, creating a vibrant workplace and community.

LifeStart is creating a benchmark for office buildings - turning the workplace into a dynamic destination that enlivens its tenants mind, body and spirit.

Zeller Realty Group (ZRG) is a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment and development firm that has offered investors exceptional expertise, innovation, and insight to value for 30 years. ZRG strategically selects properties for value creation, repositioning and reintroduction to their markets, while maximizing efficiency by providing a full spectrum of real estate services, including development, leasing, management, and construction. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, ZRG owns and operates assets in the Midwest, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Ohio and Georgia and continues to grow and expand its holdings nationally. Since its formation, the company has delivered strong returns for its partners and co-investors by providing best-in-class service to enhance value. Currently, ZRG owns and operates a portfolio of nearly 10.2 million square feet valued at $2.9 billion.

