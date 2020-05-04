LifeStart Launches LifeStart @ Home to Bring the Fitness Center to Your Living Room

LifeStart @ Home LifeStart Logo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeStart, the nation’s largest social fitness experience management company, introduced its digital platform to fitness center members and building tenants in mid-March amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The platform offers a complimentary digital membership to a wide variety of programming including on live and on-demand group exercise classes, personal and group training, nutrition webinars and consultations, mental wellness initiatives and experiences.

LifeStart recognizes that in today’s corporate landscape, employers and employees prioritize a heathy lifestyle and were looking to continue that throughout their time indoors. LifeStart @ Home blends physical, emotional, and experiential avenues through virtual workshops, classes, consultations and other engaging, unique content.

The platform features virtual personal training sessions with LIfestart’s highly trained and certified professionals in a multitude of fashions including one on one, small group and body specific sessions. The platform also includes nutrition articles, one on one consultations, and webinars from knowledgeable, licensed dietitians and a variety of group fitness content from a multitude of live classes offered daily, and on-demand classes available for members at any time. They are committed to providing a variety of options for users – whether they have access to equipment or not.

LifeStart has continued their amenity services through the virtual platform, partnering with industry leaders to provide services such as cooking demonstration and classes, children’s classes, meditation sessions, health and beauty tips, articles and more.

About LifeStart:

LifeStart has created the largest national portfolio of managed multi-tenant amenities – delivering engaging tenant experiences, using social-fitness and integrated technology-driven programming to increase brand awareness. The company offers a holistic and hospitality focused approach to draw people together, creating a vibrant workplace and community.

LifeStart is creating a benchmark for office buildings - turning the workplace into a dynamic destination that enlivens its tenants mind, body and spirit.

To learn more about LifeStart, visit www.lifestart.net.



