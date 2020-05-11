Rise Buildings and LifeStart Partner to Deliver Streaming Content to all Properties Powered by Rise

LifeStart Logo

Includes Fitness and Wellness Activities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise Buildings, a property operations and occupant experience platform that manages daily operations and activities for building staff and occupants, announced today that it is partnering with LifeStart to stream a wide variety of at-home programming to tenants and occupants of all buildings powered by Rise technology, at zero cost.

“With buildings seeing an influx of residents staying home, Rise Buildings is making every effort to use its technology to foster better real-time communication and connectivity,” said Rise CEO, Prasan Kale. “After rolling this out initially to just a few thousand apartment units and office buildings in our clients’ portfolios earlier this month, we saw over 1,400 unique users engage in just the first three hours. Over the coming days, this offering will be made available to a broad swath of Rise’s customer base in the US and internationally” Kale added.

LifeStart has continued its amenity services through the virtual platform, partnering with industry leaders to provide services such as cooking demonstrations and classes, children’s classes, meditation sessions, and health and beauty tips. LifeStart’s knowledgeable, licensed dietitians are also hosting workshops, webinars, and one-on- one consultations.

The platform also offers a variety of group fitness content from a multitude of live classes offered daily or via on-demand classes available at any time. Fitness options are designed to meet the needs of a variety of users – whether they have access to equipment or not.

"LifeStart is committed to using the latest technology to communicate directly with our members, which prompted us to work with one of the industry leaders in proptech, Rise Buildings,” said Mike Flanagan, LifeStart CEO. “We are excited to continue to build virtual content on the Rise platform, bringing our group fitness, personal training, nutrition, and experiences directly into our members' homes and hands," said Flanagan.

About Rise

Rise Buildings is an occupant experience and property operations solution that consolidates multiple software and hardware technologies into one fully-integrated platform for the office and multi-family residential segments. Rise delivers savings from reduced technology spend and greater operational efficiency while also driving higher retention and enabling ancillary revenue opportunities. Rise’s data analytics engine allows clients to see and understand critical information about what's going on in their properties and proactively capitalize on this intelligence. Rise delivers an on-brand, seamless product that drives both high adoption and high utilization among all occupants, staff, and management.

Additionally, Rise offers many other powerful features owners and operators are using to manage their properties through COVID-19, including contactless building access, a full communications suite, and automated package and delivery management. To learn more about Rise’s full suite of capabilities, visit www.risebuildings.com

About LifeStart

LifeStart has created the largest national portfolio of managed multi-tenant amenities – delivering engaging tenant experiences, using social-fitness and integrated technology-driven programming to increase brand awareness. The company offers a holistic and hospitality focused approach to draw people together, creating a vibrant workplace and community. LifeStart is creating a benchmark for office buildings - turning the workplace into a dynamic destination that enlivens its tenants mind, body and spirit. To learn more about LifeStart, visit www.lifestart.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.