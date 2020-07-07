Vancouver Clinic Chooses Scribe-X to Increase Efficiencies and Provide the Highest Level of Patient Care
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, a leading provider of quality-driven remote and onsite medical scribe services dedicated to improving patient care, is pleased to announce that Vancouver Clinic has selected Scribe-X as a services partner. Vancouver Clinic is the largest private multi-specialty clinic in Clark County, Washington.
The clinic was looking for a high-performing local service that delivers an exceedingly reliable, and scalable solution to meet its growing, evolving needs.
“Medical scribes handle the time-consuming process of documenting the patient visit, so providers spend less time focusing on the computer and more time connecting face to face with patients to provide the best experience possible,” said Rebecca Birenbaum, COO at Vancouver Clinic. “Scribe-X has a proven record of excellence and a robust technology solution to meet our needs now and in the future.”
In conjunction with Scribe-X’s proprietary technology, most customers utilize the company’s hybrid staffing model, which combines onsite and remote scribes to maximize service continuity. Reliable shift coverage allows providers to offer a consistent and elevated patient experience.
“We are incredibly proud of our new partnership with Vancouver Clinic,” said Warren Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Scribe-X. “Our company values mirror each other with a strong emphasis on supporting team members that fuel innovation and excellence in all areas. We ensure our medical scribes are the best of the best by providing a thoughtful and custom training solution we believe to be the best in the industry.”
Scribe-X medical scribes are typically college students and recent graduates from pre-medical, pre-physician assistant, or pre-nursing programs. They use the opportunity to gain clinical experience before moving on to the next step in their careers. The medical scribe serves as an integral member of the clinic and provides real-time documentation, including comprehensive chart notes, and entering orders, prescriptions, and diagnosis codes.
About Vancouver Clinic
Caring for people is our first priority and the driving force behind everything we do. Vancouver Clinic has served the community of Southwest Washington since 1936, and is the largest private, multi-specialty clinic in Clark County. We offer nine locations across Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield and Washougal, and provide 40-plus medical specialties. With more than 1,200 employees and 400 providers, we are also one of the largest employers in the region, a powerhouse for the local economy. For more information, visit tvc.org.
About Scribe-X
Dedicated to helping medical professionals focus on providing patient care, Scribe-X is the preferred medical scribe company for more than 450 outpatient providers across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Sister company, Med-X Staffing Services, helps clinics navigate the complicated medical talent shortage by utilizing a deep understanding of the field and a high level of integrity unmatched by other local staffing professionals. Scribe-X and Med-X are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been serving the medical industry since 2013, providing the premiere employment and learning option for those who want to become a medical scribe. For more information, visit scribe-x.com.
