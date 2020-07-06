PLM Recognized as a 2020 Top Work Place in New Jersey
PLM named one of the top 40 workplaces in New Jersey, according to a survey through NJ.com for 2020NEWARK, NJ, US, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLM has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by NJ.com. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”
“We are excited to achieve this milestone and see the efforts of our employees recognized,” Keith Shipp, President and CEO of PLM remarked. “Engagement is a key success factor in building and sustaining a culture of constant improvement. At PLM our focus is on our customers, community and each other as we strive to be the best company in our industry. Every employee makes a difference and we are passionate about continuing to work together and adapt to the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”
About PLM
PLM, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is an industry leader and the only company with nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance, IoT solutions and fleet management of refrigerated trailers in the Cold Supply Chain. For more information, please visit www.plmtrailer.com or call 1- 877-736-8756
About Energage
Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook.
