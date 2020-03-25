PLM's Don Durm Named Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics Magazine

Don Durm recognized as 2020 Rock Star of the Supply Chain

Don Durm, Vice President of Customer Solutions at PLM has been recognized as a 2020 recipient. This marks the 4th time he has received this distinction.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named PLM Vice President of Customer Solutions, Don Durm, to its 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry."It is an honor to be recognized by Food Logistics for my contributions to the temperature-controlled industry over the years,” stated Durm. His recognitions by Food Logistics in the past include cold chain application in driving out cost, regulatory compliance of FSMA, blockchain technology application in food supply chain and this year for the contributions to Certified Cold Carrier Program managed by GCCA that recognizes carrier organizations for their commitment to sanitary and safe transportation of perishable products.“We are proud that Food Logistics has recognized Don for the fourth year as an expert in the cold chain,” remarked Mark Domzalski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Field Operations. “His continued passion and tireless efforts to improve and enhance the supply chain keeps PLM as an industry leader in the cold chain.”"The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company's supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. "These professionals are a true example as to why today's food and beverage supply chains are in position to curtail tomorrow's consumers' demands, and why today's youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment."Recipients of this year's 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com About PLMPLM, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is an industry leader and the only company with nationwide locations dedicated exclusively to the leasing, rental, maintenance and fleet management of refrigerated trailers in the Cold Supply Chain. PLM offers the largest selection of multi-temp, single-temp, and eco-friendly electric trailers from 28 to 53 foot in length. For more information, please visit www.plmtrailer.com or call 1- 877-736-8756.About Food LogisticsFood Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.



