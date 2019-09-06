Chris Gerber Joins PLM as Vice President of Sales

Chris Gerber Joins PLM

PLM welcomes industry veteran, Chris Gerber to the team as VP of Sales - East Region

NEWARK, NJ, US, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLM, an industry leader in fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is pleased to announce that Christian Gerber has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Chris will head up our east region field sales organization to help our customers continue to expand and grow.Chris joins PLM with a strong background in sales leadership, leasing and industry knowledge, from Mitsui Rail Capital, one of the leaders in rail car leasing. There, Chris led sales, marketing, portfolio management, fleet operations, customer service and new business development. Prior to Mitsui, Chris worked at GE Capital nearly 20 years in rail car service, fleet leasing and trailer financial services.“We are excited to welcome a professional like Chris to PLM.” says Mark Domzalski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Field Operations. “He brings outstanding track record in sales leadership, fleet leasing and solutions to our team.”A graduate of DePaul University, with an MBA from Purdue University, Chris will be based out of the Chicagoland area. Please join us in welcoming Chris to the PLM family.



