Construction scheduled to begin on ND 25 Thursday

Construction is scheduled to begin July 9 on North Dakota Highway 25 from the Junction of Interstate 94 to Center. This project consists of applying a chip seal coat and pavement markings.

During construction:

Speed will be reduced throughout construction zone

Fresh oil and loose gravel on roadway

Flaggers and pilot cars may be present at times

Minimum delays expected

The project is expected to be complete later this month.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.