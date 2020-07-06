Shaftsbury Barracks-DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302208

TROOPER: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/05/20-2323 hours

LOCATION: Northside Drive, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1201: Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

13 VSA 7559: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: James E. Bigelow Sr.

AGE: 47

CITY: Pittsfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/20, at approximately 2323 hours, state police from the Shaftsbury barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Cumberland Farms parking lot, located off Northside Drive in Bennington, VT. Prior to the stop, the operator committed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of North Street and Northside Drive. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James E. Bigelow Sr..

Further investigation led troopers to suspect Bigelow was operating under the influence of alcohol. After completion of the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Bigelow was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

Bigelow was transported to and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury. While at the barracks it was determined Bigelow was in violation of his previous conditions of release. As part of Bigelow’s previous conditions he is not to have contact with the occupant he was with at the time of the motor vehicle stop. Bigelow had also been ordered to not consume alcoholic beverages.

At the conclusion of processing, Bigelow was released on conditions and ordered to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Bennington Unit on 07/27/20, at 08:15 hours to answer to the above charges.

Bigelow’s mug shot is attached.

COURT DATE: 07/27/20-08:15 HOURS

COURT: Vermont Superior Court/Criminal Division/Bennington Unit

PRINTS: Yes

PHOTOS: Yes

Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton

Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: (802) 442-5421

Fax: (802) 442-3263

Email: Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov