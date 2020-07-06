Shaftsbury Barracks-DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302208
TROOPER: Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/05/20-2323 hours
LOCATION: Northside Drive, Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: 23 VSA 1201: Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
13 VSA 7559: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: James E. Bigelow Sr.
AGE: 47
CITY: Pittsfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/05/20, at approximately 2323 hours, state police from the Shaftsbury barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the Cumberland Farms parking lot, located off Northside Drive in Bennington, VT. Prior to the stop, the operator committed a motor vehicle violation at the intersection of North Street and Northside Drive. The operator of the vehicle was identified as James E. Bigelow Sr..
Further investigation led troopers to suspect Bigelow was operating under the influence of alcohol. After completion of the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Bigelow was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Bigelow was transported to and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury. While at the barracks it was determined Bigelow was in violation of his previous conditions of release. As part of Bigelow’s previous conditions he is not to have contact with the occupant he was with at the time of the motor vehicle stop. Bigelow had also been ordered to not consume alcoholic beverages.
At the conclusion of processing, Bigelow was released on conditions and ordered to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Bennington Unit on 07/27/20, at 08:15 hours to answer to the above charges.
Bigelow’s mug shot is attached.
COURT DATE: 07/27/20-08:15 HOURS
COURT: Vermont Superior Court/Criminal Division/Bennington Unit
PRINTS: Yes
PHOTOS: Yes
Detective Sergeant Benjamin Barton
Vermont State Police-Polygraph Unit
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
Tel: (802) 442-5421
Fax: (802) 442-3263
Email: Benjamin.Barton@Vermont.gov