Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Successfully Defeats Proposal to Eliminate Federal Columbus Day Holiday
Two US Senators withdraw proposal after an organized effort by IAOVC to mobilize Italian Americans and other like-minded citizensBLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), a nationwide coalition of anti-bias activists, is happy to report that two prominent US senators have now abandoned plans to eliminate Columbus Day from the federal calendar. The senators introduced the bill to eliminate Columbus Day as an amendment to another senate bill to establish a new federal holiday for Juneteenth, claiming that adding an additional federal holiday to the calendar would cost too much money in lost revenue and productivity.
Immediately upon learning of the bill’s introduction, IAOVC launched a communication blitz to its’ individual members, coalition organization members and other Italian Americans across the country, instructing that calls and emails be made to the senators who introduced the bill, demanding it be withdrawn.
As a result, the offices of Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, co-sponsors of the bill, were deluged with phone calls and emails. They received thousands of complaints about the possible elimination of the one day put aside by President Franklin Roosevelt and Congress in 1934 to celebrate the heritage and culture of this nation’s 20-million Italian Americans.
“This is a victory for all who cherish the innumerable contributions of this nation’s Italian Americans and for those who honor Christopher Columbus’ bravery in uniting the continents.” said Andre DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC. “Our activism also serves as a warning to elected officials in every town, city and state that we will not stand by as they consider tampering with a holiday we hold so dear. We appreciate all the individuals and organizations who worked with us to fend off this attack on our heritage.”
IAOVC’s sole focus and objective is to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization with this exclusive mandate. IAOVC’s stated mission is to “…secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of intellect, wisdom and due process of law will be brought to bear on all inequities.”
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to over 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by IAOVC founder and President, Dr. Manny Alfano, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation as well as activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, social media, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Alfano Digest also contains interesting and informative Italian American educational, cultural and heritage news and information.
To join or obtain more information on The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition visit iaovc.org.
