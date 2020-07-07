Secured Communications Launches Ultra-Secure Videoconference Solution
Remote work in the corporate world has underscored the need for secure, reliable communication. Businesses need to protect their most sensitive comms and stay in control of vital information.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications, LLC, the global leader in safeguarding corporate and agency communications, has launched MERCURY, an enterprise-grade videoconference product that encrypts communications on a private cloud platform. Offering security of sensitive business communications with premium protection and support that is trusted by counterterrorism and public safety professionals around the globe, only vetted users are granted access to the network.
— Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications
“The shift to work-from-home in the corporate world during the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for secure, reliable communication. There is a great demand for a videoconferencing platform that allows users to meet securely without running the risk of disruptions or hackers obtaining sensitive data. Business leaders need to protect their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information,” said Robert Wilson, CEO of Secured Communications.
“Secured Communications has been providing encrypted communications solutions to law enforcement agencies and counterterrorism professionals worldwide for several years, and now we have created a product specifically designed for Fortune 500 companies to fulfill the critical need of a secure meeting solution for internal communications,” Wilson added.
MERCURY allows users to host videoconference meetings privately and securely via web browser or mobile device without disruptions or leaks of sensitive information helping businesses minimize the risk of losses through information hacking, reputational damage and data breach.
MERCURY offers easy same-day deployment and starts at $20 per month per user for encrypted video, audio, screen sharing and messaging with a minimum of 25 licenses. There is no equipment to purchase and no impact to IT resources, so workplace integration is seamless.
MERCURY is backed by:
- NSA Approved AES 256 Encryption for complete end-to-end video and audio encryption
- Dedicated servers located in the United States (no sharing)
- Multiple redundant TIER III facilities with documented 99.99% uptime
- HIPAA compliant
- FIPS 140-2 compliant
- Password hashed SHA2
- GDPR & Privacy Shield compliant
MERCURY is powered by Secured Communications, an independent company trusted by global counterterrorism and public safety professionals to protect and streamline their most sensitive and urgent communications.
“We are dedicated to providing a premier product for our users with top level support. To ensure a level of enhanced security and quality of service, MERCURY is not open to the public. Our user base of enterprise clients is vetted by Secured Communications’ industry leading compliance process that incorporates our expert leadership team comprised of former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders,” said Wilson. “Unlike other companies, we will never harvest and share user data or trade our clients’ privacy protection for a larger user base.”
For more information, please visit www.securedcommunications.com/mercury.
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed by former senior FBI, law enforcement and technology leaders with privacy and security in mind, Secured Communications protects information with the most advanced encrypted communications solutions. Trusted by counterterrorism, vetted corporations and public safety agencies worldwide, Secured Communications offers its enterprise communications suite, the Global Secured Network®, interconnecting web, PC and mobile devices in a private worldwide communication network for secured encrypted message, voice, video and file sharing.
