Ai4 2020: Attending Companies Announced
With the best list of attending companies yet, the fully-digital Ai4 2020 conference (August 18th-20th) offers countless networking opportunities.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, Ai4 attracts attendees from the world's top companies -- and this year is no exception. The list of attending companies includes an abundance of Fortune 500 companies and top companies from the healthcare, retail, finance, cybersecurity, oil & energy, telecommunications, and automotive industries. A snapshot of these companies can be found below.
With over 4,000 attendees expected, the conference poses as the ideal opportunity to network with industry leaders using the private networking app. Through this app, attendees can connect with each other and schedule digital 1:1 meetings during the conference. Attendees can even search and sort the directory by industry, job function, and company size.
In total, attendees can expect 100+ speakers and 35 hours of content across 16 fully-digital tracks, all from the comfort of their own homes. Tracks are both industry-specific, including healthcare, finance, retail, cybersecurity, telecom, automotive, and oil & energy, as well as technical, including NLP, computer vision, AI research, and more.
While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. In addition, all registered attendees will have immediate post-conference access to all presentation recordings.
The conference is free to attend for those who qualify - and even for those who don’t, the price is still 60% off the initial pricing.
See below for a snapshot of registered companies!
FINANCE:
- TD Securities
- BNP Paribas
- BBVA
- TD Bank
- Northwestern Mutual
- Capital One
- Mastercard
- U.S. Bank
- American Century
- Liberty Mutual
- PayPal
- Two Sigma
- American Express
- S&P Global
- World Bank
- Scotiabank
- DBS Bank
- Aramark
- Charles Schwab
- PIMCO
- AQR
- Oppenheimer & Co
- Allied Bank
- Bank of Montreal
- J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
- Ameris Bank
- TIAA
- Allstate
- AIG Investments
- Barclays
- PNC Bank
- GM Financial
- Western Union
- Fannie Mae
- National Australia Bank
- First Citizens Bank
- USAA
- BlackRock
- Goldman Sachs
- And more!
HEALTHCARE:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Janssen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Mayo Clinic
- AstraZeneca
- Department of Health Services
- Mckesson
- Roche
- Abbott
- NYU Langone Health
- American Medical Association
- MilliporeSigma
- Merck
- Cepheid
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Express Scripts
- IQVIA
- Optum Technology, United Health Group
- CVS Health
- Amgen
- Mercy Health
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Siemens Healthineers
- Cambia Health Solutions, Inc.
- Mount Sinai
- Boston Children's Hospital
- EMD Serono
- US Department of Health and Human Services
- Wolters Kluwer
- Alliance Health
- Novartis Pharmaceutical
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Anthem, Inc
- Houston Methodist
- Pfizer
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- SCAN Health Plan
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Humana
- Pharmexx Brasil
- AbbVie
- Northwell Health
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Aetna, a CVS Health company
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Cigna
- Biogen
RETAIL:
- FedEx
- iRobot
- Luxottica Retail
- Wayfair
- PepsiCo
- Amazon
- Xerox
- Apple
- Best Buy
- The Boeing Company
- Staples Inc
- BJ's Wholesale
- Gap
- Fujitsu
- TJX Companies
- Tiffany & Co.
- Unilever
- The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
- CANON
- UPS
- Neiman Marcus
- 7-Eleven, Inc
- eBay
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Loblaw Companies Limited
- The Home Depot
- Under Armour
- Target
- Urban Outfitters, Inc.
- Peloton
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Advance Auto Parts
- John Deere
- Home Depot
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Nike
- The Clorox Company
- Walmart
- Whirlpool
- Costco
- The ALDO Group
CYBERSECURITY:
- Coast Guard Cyber Command
- Visa
- Government of Canada
- Bank of America
- Morgan Stanley
- OSF HealthCare
- ADT
- Dept of Defense
- Army Cyber Command
- Wells Fargo
- Time Warner
- Cisco
- ADP
- MITRE
- Department of Defense Joint AI Center
- United States Cyber Command
AUTOMOTIVE:
- General Motors
- Harley-Davidson
- Toyota
- Caterpillar
- JetBlue
- DHL
- Southwest Airlines
- TZ Trucking
- Tesla
- DuPont
- Ford
- American Airlines
- Toyota
- Fiji Airways
- United Airlines
- Uber
- Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations
TELECOMMUNICATIONS:
- US Cellular
- T-Mobile
- ViacomCBS Inc.
- Comcast
- 20th Century Fox
- Sprint
- AT&T
- Verizon
- Warner Media Group
- Samsung
- Orange
OIL & ENERGY:
- Halliburton
- Ameren
- Chevron
- Duke Energy
- Dominion Energy
- Exxon
- Siemens
