Lane Closures on U.S. 95/State Route 359 Near Hawthorne Begin July 13 for Drainage Work

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 95 and State Route 359 outside of Hawthorne beginning July 13 as the Nevada Department of Transportation enhances roadway drainage.

Through fall, drivers will see periodic single lane closures between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays with up to 30-minute travel delays as traffic flaggers guide motorists through the following work zones on State Route 359 followed by U.S. 95: • U.S. 95 (south of Hawthorne)- between mileposts 25-32 from the State Route 361 junction at Luning to approximately seven miles north. Work will primarily take place late August-fall. • State Route 359 (Pole Line Road southwest of Hawthorne)– between mileposts 9 to 21, from approximately six to thirteen miles southwest of Hawthorne. Work will primarily take place July-late summer.

Existing aging corrugated metal drainage pipes will be replaced by reinforced concrete pipe, with many of the new pipes being larger in size for more efficient roadway drainage. Some pipes will also be reinforced with a flexible pipe liner which, when hardened, creates a durable pipe able to last decades. The reinforcing pipe liners are often more cost-effective and less disruptive than traditional "dig and replace" pipe repair methods.

he approximately $4 million project by contractor Q&D Construction, Inc. is part of NDOT’s program of renovating and replacing older culverts and bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public. State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.