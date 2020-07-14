CloudChomp, Inc. Has Completed over 500 AWS Migration Assessments
CloudChomp, Inc., an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network, announced the completion of over 500 AWS migration assessments.
Over the past four years, we have worked tirelessly to develop a rapid, simple, and accurate AWS migration assessment tool.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today that they have completed over 500 AWS migration assessments. CloudChomp is consistently helping customers go beyond TCO in order to save both money and time during their pre-migration planning stage for their migration to AWS. In the past six months, CloudChomp added over two hundred new customers, with May and June being their record high months. CloudChomp tools go beyond TCO, showing customers not only a projected average savings of 41% over lift and shift strategies, but also allowing customers to model different pricing scenarios and build their unique roadmap to AWS based on the level of complexity of their migration and the estimated cost of their migration.
— David Pulaski
CloudChomp’s customer obsessed mindset motivates them to continually add new features that provide their customers with all of the right tools to get from discovery all the way to their statement of work for their AWS migration, making CloudChomp’s CC analyzer one of the fastest growing pre-migration tools of choice. By combining TCO analysis, SQL and Windows license planning, application discovery, a migration cost calculator and machine dependency mapping into one discovery tool, CloudChomp keeps customers from having to deploy multiple tools from multiple vendors, for a single business case. Additionally, customers using VMware receive full TCO and post-migration cost estimates in one business day.
“Over the past four years, we have worked tirelessly to develop a rapid, simple, and accurate AWS migration assessment tool for companies of any industry and size,” said David Pulaski, CloudChomp Inc. CEO. “Our technology and white glove service is unmatched in the industry. I am incredibly proud of the technology our team has developed, including those team members who are not customer facing and do not always hear the direct feedback and appreciation we hear in the field each and every day,” he continued.
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agentless tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
