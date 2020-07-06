Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,718 in the last 365 days.

Judge Mattson holds first post-emergency jury trial

On July 1-2, North Central Judicial District Judge Douglas Mattson held the first jury in the state since the declaration of an emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An attorney involved in the trial told the Minot Daily News that the trial process went “surprisingly smoothly.”

Carolyn Probst, the Trial Court Administrator for the North Central Judicial District noted the response by prospective jurors to their jury summons was very positive and the jury selection process went very well.

The Minot Daily News reported that the jurors were spaced at least six feet apart and some were seated outside the jury box during the trial. Screens were put in place on the witness stand and by the judge to protect against potential spread of the virus. Masks were also made available.

You just read:

Judge Mattson holds first post-emergency jury trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.