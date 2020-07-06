Los Angeles Manufacturing Facility Brent-Wood Products Announces Expansion with a Second Location
Los Angeles-based Brent-Wood Products, a family-owned-and-operated company with three generations of woodworking experience and design, announced a major expansion of their manufacturing operations with the purchase of a 17 acre lot in Hesperia. The site will be used to handle production, in addition to its existing site in Compton.
Established in 1963, Brent-Wood Products manufactures heavy-duty wood reels, plywood reels, custom reels and other products utilized in the cable and wire industry. These products facilitate the manufacturing process and are also used to package a variety of finished goods.
The Hesperia location is a former 84 Lumber distribution yard and includes an 800-foot rail spur located directly on the property, as well as a commercial truck scale. The rail spur will allow customers to load and unload railcars without interfering with other rail operations. The property, which sits on 17 acres of industrial land, is composed of two eight-and-a-half acres lots located on the corner of Hercules Street and E Avenue, with 600 feet of frontage on E Avenue. The eastern side of property features a 30,000-square-foot industrial building along with a 12,000-square-foot office building.
“The property purchase was an important step in the continuing growth of our business,” said Larry Hobbs, President of Brent-Wood Products. “We’re excited to be able to provide a distribution and warehouse service to our vendors, customers and other new business development opportunities. And Hesperia is a great location!”
“We are thrilled to welcome Brent-wood Products to Hesperia,” said Rod Yahnke, Economic Development Manager from the City of Hesperia. “They join an increasing number of companies who see the many advantages of doing business here, which includes an excellent location, great support from the city and numerous opportunities for growth.”
The transaction was brokered by Graeme Carr, Vice President of NAI Capital, commercial real estate services worldwide, who represented both Brent-Wood Products and the seller in the sale.
Visit www.Brent-Wood.com to learn more.
About Brent-Wood Products
Brent-Wood Products of Los Angeles, established in 1963, is a family-owned-and-operated company with three generations of woodworking experience and design. Brent-Wood Products has two locations in the Los Angeles area, Compton and Hesperia. Brent-Wood Products is also the parent company to Bow Wow Dog Houses, a company that builds eco-friendly houses for dogs, cats, tortoises and small farm animals. Bow Wow Dog Houses utilizes premium materials made only from environmentally-conscious resources. Each and every home is built to the highest standards of safety and comfort.
