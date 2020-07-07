iWave received the highest award as a “Leader” and rated #1 in G2’s Summer 2020 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research
Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirmed for the third time in 2020 that iWave is the top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutions.CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform, today announced it’s position as the #1 highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant in G2’s Summer 2020 Grid® Report for Donor Prospect Research. Leaders are determined by their high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development, iWave received the highest Satisfaction Score among solutions in Donor Prospect Research. This is the 37th award that iWave has received from G2.
With over 190 reviews, users scored iWave a 4.6 out of 5 — out-performing all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions in overall satisfaction by a wide margin. 98% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 95% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend iWave at a rate of 92%. In addition, iWave scored 92% on ease of use, 93% on quality of support, and 96% on ease of set up, making it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.
“We are honored to have received this positive feedback and recognition again from the nonprofit community,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “This is the fourth award we have received in 2020 for customer satisfaction including the prestigious International Stevie Award earlier this year. We are clearly passionate about nonprofits and committed to our clients and their success by delivering solutions that exceed their needs and expectations. Client experience is more than just words at iWave, it is embedded in the very fabric of our culture and we consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to support our clients and partners.”
“Nonprofit organizations today realize the importance of making relevant donor prospect information easily discoverable and accessible so fundraising professionals can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask,” Beattie said. “They also understand the value of leveraging this information throughout their entire organization to improve their effectiveness across fundraising, capital campaigns, marketing, board members and improving their engagement with all prospective donors. In addition, we continue to invest in the latest innovative technologies - like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-native architecture – as demonstrated by our new platform that was launched in March.”
What Real Users Say About iWave
“The most helpful feature to iWave is the consolidation of multiple sources under one location. Getting a capacity (wealth) rating from the information you find is incredibly valuable. With 360search, I can take a first name and address and in most cases find career, home value, and philanthropic inclinations all at once. When I am searching out new territories for gift officers, I want to know that the prospects I submit have the capacity we need to make them viable. I get that confidence when I search in iWave” --Prospect Development Analyst
“I am not a professional researcher, but do a majority of the prospect research for my organization. iWave is easy to use and by far the most efficient product available to those of us who wear multiple hats but need to provide accurate and thorough information to our colleagues.”- Director of Advancement Services
“iWave's platform is very user-friendly and intuitive. I appreciate the fact that I can type in the name and find resources from ZoomInfo, Property Records, SEC Filings, Foundation Relationships, Charitable Giving all in one spot. I also like that I can drill into these areas and find more information as well as the source documents for the information iWave presents” - Assistant Vice President Development and Alumni Relations
“iWave's 360search uncovers the information on prospects I need. It is much more thorough than other services I've used in the past. Our organization has been able to cancel other subscriptions because iWave handles them better.” - Prospect Research Analyst
“I love how iWave compiles the information, it's easy to read and full of value. I love the Get Score feature as well. That is so helpful when you're in a rush! I also love how you can see the history of property transactions. That is extremely helpful to see when you're trying to understand if someone has gotten a divorce, has passed away, etc.” - Community Affairs Coordinator
About G2
Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
