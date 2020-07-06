Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash, Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302207

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2020 at 2318 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Klondike Road Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Michael C. Crawford                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an ATV crash on Klondike Road in the Town of Stamford. Investigation revealed that operator #1, Michael Crawford was operating north on Klondike Road when his ATV left the roadway and struck a tree trunk. Crawford was thrown from the ATV and sustained minor/moderate injuries. While speaking with Crawford, signs of impairment were observed.

 

Crawford was transported to SVMC in Bennington where he was processed for DUI and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/31/2020 at 0815 hours. Crawford was also in violation of previously issued conditions of release by consuming alcohol and breaking a curfew.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020 at 0815 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

