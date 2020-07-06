Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash, Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302207
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2020 at 2318 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Klondike Road Stamford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Michael C. Crawford
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an ATV crash on Klondike Road in the Town of Stamford. Investigation revealed that operator #1, Michael Crawford was operating north on Klondike Road when his ATV left the roadway and struck a tree trunk. Crawford was thrown from the ATV and sustained minor/moderate injuries. While speaking with Crawford, signs of impairment were observed.
Crawford was transported to SVMC in Bennington where he was processed for DUI and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/31/2020 at 0815 hours. Crawford was also in violation of previously issued conditions of release by consuming alcohol and breaking a curfew.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421