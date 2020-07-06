We have a simple formula for protecting & growing your portfolio in these turbulent times... TRIPLE DIVERSIFICATION

Logo

LUXEMBOURG, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management & Lehman Bush present a live Panel with the Most Respected Fund Managers in the Crypto Space.

Join Us, As These Celebrated Crypto Fund Managers Provide Their Unique Insights on Triple Diversification

- Safely Diversifying Into Digital Assets

- How to Identify a Sustainable Successful Crypto Fund/Fund Manager

- Diversification via Fund of Funds as a Risk Management Strategy

Wednesday, July 22nd 2020

8am US EST

2pm Central European Time

8pm China CST

A One-Hour Panel Followed by Q&A - ATTENDANCE LIMITED

Register before is too late: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2315940227613/WN_J8LmCKaVSxWERcKUosCpRw