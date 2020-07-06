New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B501653
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME:07-06-2020/ 0122 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St, Middlebury VT 05753
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: James Turner
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07-06-2020 at approximately 0122 hrs Troopers conducted
a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. During the traffic
stop Troopers recognized a passenger as James Turner (30), of Shoreham, Vermont.
Troopers knew that Turner had an active arrest warrant from Addison County.
Turner was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven
Barracks for processing. Turner was transported to and lodged at Marble Valley
Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.