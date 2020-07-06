New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B501653

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME:07-06-2020/ 0122 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St, Middlebury VT 05753

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: James Turner

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07-06-2020 at approximately 0122 hrs Troopers conducted

a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. During the traffic

stop Troopers recognized a passenger as James Turner (30), of Shoreham, Vermont.

Troopers knew that Turner had an active arrest warrant from Addison County.

Turner was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven

Barracks for processing. Turner was transported to and lodged at Marble Valley

Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.