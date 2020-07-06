Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,661 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B501653

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney                             

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:07-06-2020/ 0122 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Court St, Middlebury VT 05753

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: James Turner                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07-06-2020 at approximately 0122 hrs Troopers conducted

a motor vehicle stop on US RT 7 in the Town of Middlebury. During the traffic

stop Troopers recognized a passenger as James Turner (30), of Shoreham, Vermont.

 

 

Troopers knew that Turner had an active arrest warrant from Addison County.

Turner was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven

Barracks for processing. Turner was transported to and lodged at Marble Valley

Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.