Aggravated Assault - St. Albans Barracks - Assistance Requested.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202889

TROOPER: Sgt. Paul Ravelin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/5/20 - 1415 hours

LOCATION: Mott Street, Alburg, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

VICTIM: Michael Godbold

AGE:54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

VICTIM: Cheryl Godbold

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

VICTIM: Michelle Doltin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorchester, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 5th, 2020 at approximately 1415 hours Vermont State Police out of the St. Albans Barracks responded to Mott Street in the Town of Alburg to investigate an aggravated assault call. Troopers learned that an unknown male had forcibly entered a residence on Mott Street while looking for the homeowner who was not home at the time. Guests visiting the residence noticed the male had a pistol in his hand and were able to force the male back outside, at which time he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as 5’10” tall, thin build, short dark hair, and wearing a dark green shirt. The State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or someone matching the description of the offender to contact the State Police Barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. The investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Paul Ravelin Vermont State Police 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05478 (W)802-524-5993

(C)802-760-0643

Paul.Ravelin@vermont.gov