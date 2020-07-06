Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, DUI
CASE#: 20B402458
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours
STREET: Temple Road
TOWN: Benson, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Jacob Winslow
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Winslow
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Crumpled front end, passenger side impact damage, unknown undercarriage damage.
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near Herrick Road in Benson, Vermont.
Police met with the operator at the Maple Fields in Fair Haven, Vermont after citizens found the operator, later identified as Jacob Winslow (20), disoriented and walking in the roadway some distance from the crash. Winslow denied medical treatment and State Police transported Winslow back to his vehicle located on Temple Road in Benson, Vermont where the vehicle was found having impacted a tree.
Through interaction with Winslow and investigation at the scene, enough information was gathered to believe Winslow was impaired. Winslow was subsequently screened, displayed further signs of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Fair Haven Police Department, Carrara’s Towing and Recovery, and Vermont State Fish and Wildlife.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: 1081(a) – Unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions or hazards accident resulting, 656 - Person under 21 possessing container of alcohol.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County
COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.