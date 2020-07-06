Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, DUI

CASE#: 20B402458

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours

STREET: Temple Road

TOWN: Benson, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jacob Winslow

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Winslow

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Crumpled front end, passenger side impact damage, unknown undercarriage damage.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near Herrick Road in Benson, Vermont.

Police met with the operator at the Maple Fields in Fair Haven, Vermont after citizens found the operator, later identified as Jacob Winslow (20), disoriented and walking in the roadway some distance from the crash. Winslow denied medical treatment and State Police transported Winslow back to his vehicle located on Temple Road in Benson, Vermont where the vehicle was found having impacted a tree.

Through interaction with Winslow and investigation at the scene, enough information was gathered to believe Winslow was impaired. Winslow was subsequently screened, displayed further signs of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Fair Haven Police Department, Carrara’s Towing and Recovery, and Vermont State Fish and Wildlife.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: 1081(a) – Unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions or hazards accident resulting, 656 - Person under 21 possessing container of alcohol.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.