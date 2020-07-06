Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,656 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH, DUI

 

CASE#: 20B402458              

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours

STREET: Temple Road

TOWN: Benson, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carter Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Jacob Winslow

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Winslow

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Elantra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Crumpled front end, passenger side impact damage, unknown undercarriage damage.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1141 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash near Herrick Road in Benson, Vermont.

Police met with the operator at the Maple Fields in Fair Haven, Vermont after citizens found the operator, later identified as Jacob Winslow (20), disoriented and walking in the roadway some distance from the crash.  Winslow denied medical treatment and State Police transported Winslow back to his vehicle located on Temple Road in Benson, Vermont where the vehicle was found having impacted a tree.

Through interaction with Winslow and investigation at the scene, enough information was gathered to believe Winslow was impaired.  Winslow was subsequently screened, displayed further signs of impairment, and was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. 

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Fair Haven Police Department, Carrara’s Towing and Recovery, and Vermont State Fish and Wildlife.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: 1081(a) – Unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions or hazards accident resulting, 656 - Person under 21 possessing container of alcohol.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA           

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: VT Superior Court – Criminal Division – Rutland County

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2020 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Crash - DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.